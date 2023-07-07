Every family has certain traditions that are passed down from generation to generation. Families in Knox County are sharing their love for the 4-H program with their children. They are also equipping their children with life skills that they themselves learned as youth in 4-H.

Megan Hanefeldt, 4-H extension educator for Knox and Cedar Counties, believes that the involvement of multiple generations is what keeps the 4-H tradition alive.

“Knox County has a group of alumni that makes sure they pass on that knowledge to the next generation,” Hanefeldt said.

The Knox County 4-H program has 370 enrolled youth, with quite a few new families. A record number of 83 clover kids from ages 5-7 are enrolled this year. There are eight traditional 4-H clubs that are community-based, elect officers and complete community service projects.

Another 4-H club is focused solely on shooting sports with certified instructors in archery, air rifle, air pistol, BB gun, smallbore rifle and pistol and shotgun.

The livestock section in Knox County has seen strong growth through the years. Parents and grandparents who showed livestock as youth are teaching their children how to care for animals, as well as proper showmanship techniques. Beef is an especially prominent project in Knox County; the bucket calf show alone had 70 exhibitors last year.

“Bucket calves are increasingly popular, which is good because that funnels into our beef show to continue on,” said Hanefeldt.

Sheep and goats is another growing project area. The horse show typically draws 25-30 exhibitors but is also expected to increase this year with the return of roping classes.

New horse classes include breakaway roping, team roping and goat tying. A ranch pleasure class has also been added. Youth were encouraged to practice show events and speed events at a horse clinic held in June at the Knox County Fairgrounds at Bloomfield, Neb.

The livestock shows are a major component of the Knox County Fair for both the 4-H and FFA members. Hanefeldt said that Knox County has four strong FFA chapters that are a “really big part of fair.” The 4-H and FFA shows are actually held separately, but the two groups support each other.

“Strong 4-H and FFA alumni really keep our program vibrant,” Hanefeldt said.

Even though Knox is a livestock-focused county, many youth exhibit static projects. As Hanefeldt said, 4-H is where youth can learn life skills that are sometimes lost. One of the more traditional yet highly popular projects at Knox County is cake decorating.

“Families are passing that skill on,” said Hanefeldt of the many parents and grandparents who are teaching their children the art of cake decorating.

Knox County may be grounded on tradition, but they are also trendy. The summer workshops hosted by Nebraska Extension in Knox County include assembling a wooden charcuterie board, tying a macramé feather wall hanging, fashioning a fairy garden, sewing a smocked pillow and reverse-appliqueing a pair of shorts.

In addition, Ann Fenton from Nebraska Extension in Pierce County took youth on a cultural exploration during the Pancakes around the World workshop in June. Multi-project workshops were also held earlier this summer. Clover kids ages 5-7 made four patriotic projects at the Clover Kid Camp; about 30 youth attended. At the 4-H Project Day, about 40 youth from Knox County ages 8-18 were introduced to new skills as they learned about houseplants, wood scorching, gourmet cookies and camping equipment.

The workshops are mainly taught by extension staff with help from 4-H families and volunteers. Nebraska Extension in Knox county consists of Hanefeldt; Krissy Kumm, 4-H assistant; and Amy Johnson, officer manager for over 30 years.

Their hope is that youth can apply their new skillset beyond the workshop. Hanefeldt shared an example of how last year’s hydrodipping workshop resonated with the youth who attended.

“You can definitely tell they learned that skill—they came back to fair with hydrodipped treasure boxes, flowerpots…” laughed Hanefeldt.

Having fun while learning is just part of what makes the 4-H program everlasting from generation to generation. With each tradition and new trend, the 4-H program continues at Knox County.

“That’s the beauty about 4-H from our perspective in Knox County,” Hanefeldt said. “4-H has always been an avenue for a true family experience.”