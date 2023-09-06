SEPTEMBER
9 Schmutte Estate, Trailers, Tractors, Skid Loader, Equipment, Roca, NE
9 Bernard Farms LLC, Farm Machinery, Jefferson, SD
11 Ron Blessing, Construction Close-Out, Heavy Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & Concrete Equipment, Kearney, NE
12 Riesterer & Schnell Equipment, Online Auction
13 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Mudloff, Online Auction
13 BigIron Auctions/Harvey Arnold Estate, Online Auction
13 BigIron Auctions/T-Rone Transport & Rohde Trucking, Online Auction
14 Taylor & Martin Inc., Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, NE
14 BigIron Auctions/Caleb Mosel, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Mudloff, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Andy Frey, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Kirschner Implement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Haverkamp Bros Inc., Online Auction
15 Pathfinder Co/Christensen Corporation, 172 Acres Dodge County Land, Fremont, NE
15 BigIron Realty/140.61 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction
16 Alice Pokorny, Bobby Pokorny, Dan & Laura Pokorny, Jimmy & Teri Pokorny, Absolute Real Estate & Personal Property, Arcadia, NE
16 Dale & Marcia Burda, Farm Equipment & Machinery, Western, NE
16 Edward D. Jensen Estate, Tractors, Pickups, Trailers, Neligh, NE
16 Roger & Carol Spooner, Farm Retirement, Mondamin, IA
18 Ryan Creamer Auction Fall Consignment, Harvest Equipment, Tractors, Farm & Livestock Equip., Hartington, NE
19 John Temme Auction & Realty, 604.33+/- Aces Boone County Pivot Irrigated Land, Cedar Rapids, NE
19 Riesterer & Schnell, Equipment, Online Auction
20 BigIron Auctions/Fordyce Farmers Non Stock Coop, Online Auction
20 BigIron Auctions/Keith & The Late Mary Bittner Retirement, Online Auction
20 BigIron Auctions/Larry Vogler Trucking LLC, Online Auction
20 Farmers National Co./74.25 Acres Washington County Land, Blair, NE
21 BigIron Realty/158.84 Acres York County Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Taylor Implement Company Inc., Online Auction
26 BigIron Realty/191.93 Acres Thurston County Dryland Crop Ground, Online Auction
28 Chester & Norine Stewart, Estate Ranch & Equipment, North Platte, NE