SEPTEMBER
16 Alice Pokorny, Bobby Pokorny, Dan & Laura Pokorny, Jimmy & Teri Pokorny, Absolute Real Estate & Personal Property, Arcadia, NE
16 Dale & Marcia Burda, Farm Equipment & Machinery, Western, NE
16 Edward D. Jensen Estate, Tractors, Pickups, Trailers, Neligh, NE
16 Roger & Carol Spooner, Farm Retirement, Mondamin, IA
18 Ryan Creamer Auction Fall Consignment, Harvest Equipment, Tractors, Farm & Livestock Equip., Hartington, NE
19 John Temme Auction & Realty, 604.33+/- Aces Boone County Pivot Irrigated Land, Cedar Rapids, NE
19 Riesterer & Schnell, Equipment, Online Auction
20 BigIron Auctions/Fordyce Farmers Non Stock Coop, Online Auction
20 BigIron Auctions/Keith & The Late Mary Bittner Retirement, Online Auction
20 BigIron Auctions/Larry Vogler Trucking LLC, Online Auction
20 Farmers National Co./74.25 Acres Washington County Land, Blair, NE
21 BigIron Realty/158.84 Acres York County Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground, Online Auction
21 BigIron Auctions/Taylor Implement Company Inc., Online Auction
26 BigIron Realty/191.93 Acres Thurston County Dryland Crop Ground, Online Auction
28 Chester & Norine Stewart, Estate Ranch & Equipment, North Platte, NE
OCTOBER
20 Commercial Contractors Equipment, LLC, 9+ Acres & Commercial Shop/Office Building, Lincoln, NE
NOVEMBER
3 Fralyn Farms, Inc., 212 Acres in 4 Tracts Northwest Douglas Co Irrigated & Dryland Farmland, Valley, NE
9 Jay & Vicki Nitz Family Trust, 160 Acres North Central Saunders Co Pivot-Irrigated Farmland, Cedar Bluffs, NE
10 Commercial Contractors Equipment, LLC, 29 Acres Highway Frontage Development Potential Farmland, Plattsmouth, NE
14 Farmers National Co./417.24 Acres Washington County Land, Blair, NE