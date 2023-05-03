MAY
10 BigIron Auctions/Andy Frey, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Valmont Industries, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Cedar Valley Side Dump LLC, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Rock Pile Services, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Oliverius Haying & Combining, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Zwygart Farms, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/JD Hirschfeld & Sons, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Wade Kroeger, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Maverick Loeffler, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Steve Naprstek, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/City of Bassett, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/David Bushboom, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Merle Tramp, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Leonard Kerkman, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Nemaha County, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Vacha Excavating LLC, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Beddow, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/OPPD Elkhorn Center, Online Auction
16 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment, Online Auction
18 Taylor & Martin Inc., Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, NE
23 Midwest Land Company, 149 Acres Irrigated Wayne County Land, Wayne, NE
25 BigIron Realty, 116.93 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Cass Co Land, Online Auction
JULY
20 BigIron Realty/Tri-State Feeds II, 560 Acres Beaver Co Land, 30,000 Head Feed Yard, Liberal KS