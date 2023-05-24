MAY
31 Pifer’s Auctioneers, Sioux Falls Construction Equipment, Worthing, SD
31 BigIron Auctions/Hughes Family Farms Inc., Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Sargent Farms, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Strunk, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Jason Haberman, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Hoyt Cline, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Jim Gewecke, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Foner Farms, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/City of Crofton, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Marilyn Wieser, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Darwin Hansen, Online Auction
People are also reading…
31 BigIron Auctions/Boyd County, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/B & D Construction Inc., Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Pioneer Equipment, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Tri-Star Transfer Inc., Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Ronald Eis Retirement, Online Auction
JUNE
3 Northeast Community College, New Homes Auctions, Norfolk, NE
9 The Revocable Living Trust of H. Calvin Bertelsen, 275.32 Acres Harrison Co IA Land, BeeBeeTown, IA
12 Amborse Trust, 315 Acres Land with Pasture & Dry Cropland, Howard County, NE
15 BigIron Realty, 120 Acres Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground Johnson Co, Online Auction
JULY
20 BigIron Realty/Tri-State Feeds II, 560 Acres Beaver Co Land, 30,000 Head Feed Yard, Liberal KS