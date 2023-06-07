JUNE
12 Amborse Trust, 315 Acres Land with Pasture & Dry Cropland, Howard County, NE
13 Janice Seefus, Real Estate & Personal Property, Burwell, NE
14 BigIron Auctions/Schluckebier Family 2023 CRT Retirement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Roger Stephens Estate, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/James Lackas, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Randy Sheldon, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Floyd Melcher, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Richard Mundil, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Andrew Goebel, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/L & L Ikenberry Living Trust, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Cooter Enterprises Inc., Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Lorensen Lumber, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Masons Supermarket Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Rick Wilson Estate, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Blubyu Enterprises, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Frederick Pick, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Sapp Bros Inc., Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Valmont Industries, Online Auction
15 BigIron Realty/120 Acres Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground Johnson Co, Online Auction
24 Alberta Ternus, Shop & Acreage Equipment, Genoa, NE
JULY
20 BigIron Realty/Tri-State Feeds II, 560 Acres Beaver Co Land, 30,000 Head Feed Yard, Liberal KS