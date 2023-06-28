JULY
5 BigIron Auctions/MCF Inc., Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Gordon Simonson, Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Britten Rageth, Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Tanner Connell, Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Joe Christen, Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Larry Janssen, Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Glenn Tidyman, Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Simeon Mosel, Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Sales, Online Auction
5 BigIron Auctions/Brian Stuhr, Online Auction
8 Rodney Ruppert Estate, Boats, Tractor, Trailers, Shop Tools, Guns & Ammunition, Battle Creek, NE
12 BigIron Auctions/Marvin Greenfield Retirement, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/OPPD Elkhorn Center, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Sonia Bacon, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Rahn Olson, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Alexander Shook, Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Rimco Construction Inc., Online Auction
12 BigIron Auctions/Bobcat of North Platte, Online Auction
13 BigIron Realty/44.86 Acres Sheridan Co Grassland/Acreage/Home, Online Auction
13 Taylor & Martin Inc., Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, NE
14 Pleasant View Farms, LLC, 147.53 Acres, Acreage, Pasture & Recreational Property, Royal, NE
20 BigIron Realty/Tri-State Feeds II, 560 Acres Beaver Co Land, 30,000 Head Feed Yard, Liberal KS
22 Scott Stevens, Sports Collectible & Memorabilia, Norfolk, NE
AUGUST
17 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, NE