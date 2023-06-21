JUNE
24 Jack Comfort Estate, Farm Machinery, Blencoe, IA
24 Gene & Kate Lutt, Tractors, UTV, Skid Loader, Wagons, Combine & Heades, Farm Equipment & Shop Tools, Wayne, NE
24 Frederick’s Consignment Auction, Falls City, NE
24 Holt County Consignment Auction, Atkinson, NE
27 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Online Auction
28 Midwest Land Company, Cuming Co. Quarter & 80 Acres Burt Co. Farmland, Bancroft, NE
28 BigIron Auctions/Everett Schardt Retirement, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Wallin, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Dan Dell, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/R & T Wendt Inc., Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Brayden Horst, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Brandon Hegge, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Robert Hultquist, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Sioux Angus Cattle Ranch LLC Retirement, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Tom Miner, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Patty Tams, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Bar Open A Ranch LLC, Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Bygland Dirt Contracting Inc., Online Auction
28 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Chris Hauder, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Pfeifer’s Machinery Sales, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Mark Tvrdy, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Donald Kohmetscher Retirement, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Peter Pfeifer, Online Auction
JULY
8 Rodney Ruppert Estate, Boats, Tractor, Trailers, Shop Tools, Guns & Ammunition, Battle Creek, NE
13 BigIron Realty/44.86 Acres Sheridan Co Grassland/Acreage/Home, Online Auction
13 Taylor & Martin Inc., Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, NE
20 BigIron Realty/Tri-State Feeds II, 560 Acres Beaver Co Land, 30,000 Head Feed Yard, Liberal KS
AUGUST
17 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, NE