JUNE
3 Northeast Community College, New Homes Auctions, Norfolk, NE
7 BigIron Auctions/Gilbert & Nancy Harms Retirement, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/T & R Roth Farms Inc., Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Donald Mazour, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Daniel Hubl, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Garret Ely, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Terry Deaver, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Wisner Farmers Elevator, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Nelson Farms, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Travis Oliverius, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Alan Borgelt Farms & Feedlot, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Lazy RE Ranch, Inc., Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Heart Tree Farms Inc., Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Beam, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Duane Fanta, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Scott Johnson Estate, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
7 BigIron Auctions/OPPD Elkhorn Center, Online Auction
9 The Revocable Living Trust of H. Calvin Bertelsen, 275.32 Acres Harrison Co IA Land, BeeBeeTown, IA
12 Amborse Trust, 315 Acres Land with Pasture & Dry Cropland, Howard County, NE
13 Janice Seefus, Real Estate & Personal Property, Burwell, NE
15 BigIron Realty/120 Acres Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground Johnson Co, Online Auction
24 Alberta Ternus, Shop & Acreage Equipment, Genoa, NE
JULY
20 BigIron Realty/Tri-State Feeds II, 560 Acres Beaver Co Land, 30,000 Head Feed Yard, Liberal KS