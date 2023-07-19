JULY
15 Kurt & Laura Neldeberg, Farm Retirement, Whiting, IA
19 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty/Tri-State Feeds II, 560 Acres Beaver Co Land, 30,000 Head Feed Yard, Liberal KS
22 Scott Stevens, Sports Collectible & Memorabilia, Norfolk, NE
22 Kenneth Deinert Estate, Tractors, Farm & Acreage Items, Trailers, Lincoln, NE
22 Terry Small, Farm Machinery, Salix, IA
23 Al & Marge Kush, Vehicles, Trailer, Shop Tools, Guns, Misc., Genoa, NE
29 Dixon Enterprises, Vehicles, Tools, Recreational, Airplanes, Motorcycles, Springfield, NE
AUGUST
3 Ag Land Realty, 80 Acres Pierce County Land Auction, Randolph, NE
17 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, NE