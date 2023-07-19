JULY
22 Scott Stevens, Sports Collectible & Memorabilia, Norfolk, NE
22 Kenneth Deinert Estate, Tractors, Farm & Acreage Items, Trailers, Lincoln, NE
22 Terry Small, Farm Machinery, Salix, IA
23 Al & Marge Kush, Vehicles, Trailer, Shop Tools, Guns, Misc., Genoa, NE
29 Dixon Enterprises, Vehicles, Tools, Recreational, Airplanes, Motorcycles, Springfield, NE
AUGUST
2 BigIron Auctions/Circle E Farms, Online Auction
3 Marvin L. Frederick, 80 Acres Pierce County Land Auction, Randolph, NE
4 BigIron Realty/123.3 Acres Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground Seward Co., Online Auction
15 BigIron Realty/145.81 Acres Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground Butler Co., Online Auction
17 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, NE
19 Gene & Shirley Melby, Retirement Farm Machinery, Castana, IA
24 Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, NE