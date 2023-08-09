AUGUST
12 Don & Janiece Novotny, Tractor, Tools & Shop, Guns, Farm Equipment, Norfolk, NE
15 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Online Auction
15 BigIron Realty/145.81 Acres Pivot Irrigated Crop Ground Butler Co., Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Pro Health, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Glenn Lund Jr. Retirement, Online Auction
17 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, NE
17 BigIron Auctions/Mitchell Equipment LLC, Online Auction
19 Gene & Shirley Melby, Retirement Farm Machinery, Castana, IA
19 Sue Skinner, Military Vehicles & Trailers, Trucks & Trailer, Farm Equipment, Craig, NE
19 Terry Thiele, Guns, Gun Safe, Tools, Trailers, Equipment, Columbus, NE
21 Kibble Equipment, Farm Equipment, Online Auction
22 Sioux Falls Pre-Harvest Equipment, Worthing, SD
23 BigIron Auctions/Mitchell Equipment LLC, Online Auction
23 BigIron Auctions/Les Jessen, Online Auction
24 Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, NE
26 The Late Phil Vos & Millie Vos, Vehicle & Antique Tractor, Persia, IA
26 Tom Novotny, Tractors, Vehicles, Equipment & Trailers, Agnew, NE
26 Mark Nyffeler, Farm, Harvest & Irrigation Equipment, Tools & Shop, Vehicles & Trailers, Columbus, NE
26 Jim & Margie Nixon, Farm Retirement, Bartley, NE
26-27 Wisecup Farm Museum, Farm Machinery, Missouri Valley, IA
29 BigIron Realty/700.17 Acres, 5 Tracts, Pivot Irrigated Farmland, Hamilton Co NE, Online Auction
SEPTEMBER
7 BigIron Realty/341.2 Acres Gravity Irrigated, Pasture & Rec, Butler Co Land, Online Auction
9 Schmutte Estate, Trailers, Tractors, Skid Loader, Equipment, Roca, NE
15 Pathfinder Co/Christensen Corporation, 172 Acres Dodge County Land, Fremont, NE
16 Dale & Marcia Burda, Farm Equipment & Machinery, Western, NE
20 Farmers National Co./74.25 Acres Washington County Land, Blair, NE