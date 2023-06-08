A longtime Kansas cook is baking nutrition into soybean-based recipes to show the value the beans provide in tasty meals and healthy snacks.

Appearing monthly on Kansas morning and mid-day TV with her cooking and baking savvy, Charlene Patton of Topeka, Kansas, is intent about raising awareness for soybeans.

“I make sure we have soy ingredients in every recipe I do,” Patton said. “It’s been a great way to let consumers know how widely soybeans are used.”

While most of the soybeans in Kansas and nationwide are used in livestock feed, consumers may not realize that soybeans are so beneficial to all of us, she said.

Patton serves as consumer media specialist for the Kansas Soybean Commission. She assists the Kansas Soybean Association with the Kansas Soybean Expo held in January, at the same time as the yearly Topeka Farm Show.

The Kansas Soybean Commission also likes for Patton to show how soybeans are incorporated into meals that include pork and beef.

She appears monthly on WIBW-TV in Topeka and KAKE-TV Wichita, and weekly on KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kansas, demonstrating nutritious recipes with soy. Some of her favorites are barley Italian sausage soup, Mexican black bean and corn salad, and snacks containing different nuts that pack protein.

It may surprise people, but vegetable oil is soybean oil. Soy is the only ingredient in it, Patton said.

The TV appearances focusing on soybean recipes earned Patton the Friend of Soy award earlier this year. It honors people who work with Kansas soybean farmers in their effort to promote soybeans.

When Patton helped set up the yearly Soybean Expo, the KSC told her they weren’t going to do an award this year, then surprised her.

Three recipes from the Kansas Soybean Commission Barley and Italian sausage soup ½ pound bulk Italian Sausage

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped mushrooms

1 cup shelled edamame

2 cups carrots cut into ½ -inch pieces

½ teaspoon dried rosemary seasoning rub

4 cups beef broth

2 cups water

4 cups torn kale

1 cup instant barley 1. Brown Italian sausage in a stock pot; remove cooked sausage and reserve for later. 2. Add vegetable oil to stock pot and sauté, onion, celery and mushrooms. 3. Add reserved cooked Italian sausage, edamame, carrots and rosemary seasoning. 4. Add broth and water; bring to a boil and simmer until carrots are tender. 5. Add kale and barley; cook an additional 5 minutes. Makes 8 cups. Nutritional Information per serving: one serving: Calories 210; Total Fat 13 g (3g sat fat); Cholesterol 23mg; Sodium 643mg; Carbohydrate 15g; Protein 11g; Fiber 4g Mexican black bean and corn salad 1 can (15 ounces) black beans or black soybeans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

½ cup edamame

½ cup chopped sweet red pepper

½ cup chopped green onion

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon vegetable oil Place black beans, corn, edamame, red pepper, green onion and cilantro in mixing bowl. Combine lime juice, cumin, garlic and vegetable oil until well blended; pour over vegetables and combine thoroughly. Chill before serving. Makes about 4 cups. Smokey spiced party nuts 2 tablespoons margarine, melted

1 teaspoon smoky flavoring

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup roasted edamame

1 cup pecan halves

1 cup walnut halves

1 cup cashews 1. Combine in mixing bowl melted margarine, smoky flavoring and hot pepper sauce. 2. In large bowl add edamame, pecans, walnuts and cashew; add margarine mixture and stir to coat nuts. 3. Add chili powder, curry powder and salt to nut mixture; stir to coat nuts. 4. Spread nuts on baking pan covered with parchment paper. 5. Bake at 350 degrees until nuts are crisp and toasted. Stir occasionally. Makes 4 cups Nutritional Information per serving: one serving. Calories 169; Fat 14g (2g sat fat); Cholesterol 0 mg; Sodium 130 mg; Carbohydrate 6g; Protein 5g; Fiber 3g. TIPS: Roasted soy nuts are whole soybeans that have been soaked in water and then baked until browned. Soy nuts are a good source of protein. ¼ cup roasted soy nuts – 12 grams protein

¼ cup dry roasted edamame – 10 grams protein

¼ cup roasted cashews – 5 grams protein

¼ cup walnut halves – 5 grams protein

¼ cup pecan halves – 3 grams protein

“I can’t even tell you how surprised I was. It was a wonderful surprise,” she said.

“Charlene has done incredible work for the Kansas Soybean Commission for a long time. Her work promoting soy food recipes on television does so much to build consumer trust in soy,” said Ron Ohlde of Palmer, Kansas, who is KSC chairman.

A meritorious service award was presented to WIBW-TV for airing Patton’s soybean recipe segments. A plaque was also presented to former Midwest Messenger Producer Progress Reporter Bob Haselwood of Berryton, Kansas, for his service as chairman of the Kansas Soybean Commission from 2019-2022.

Patton also likes to provide helpful information such as advising people they can find edamame in the frozen section, and that putting soy in soup is an easy way to add nutrition.

It’s recommended people eat 25 grams of soy every day for heart health. The American Heart Association and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say soy can help lower cholesterol levels in individuals at high risk for heart disease. An average serving of soy foods provides 6.25 grams of soy protein.

If someone is allergic to peanuts or other foods, soy nuts can replace those in a healthy way, Patton says.

Patton, who grew up in Grantville, Kansas, on a small farm where her dad raised cattle, says her expertise in nutrition comes from a lifetime love of baking and knowledge passed down from her mother, Juanita, and her grandmother, Tressie, who grew up in then-Czechoslovakia, and loved to make kolaches.

“We’re from a family of bakers,” she said.

Her other grandmother, Nora, was a baker from Brown County.

“Both my grandmothers made dumplings, but each had different types of recipes,” Patton said.

Grandma Nora liked putting the dumpling dough into the broth. Grandma Tressie’s specialty was an apple dumpling, and she filled the dough with grated apples then dropped those into the liquid.

It was fun to have both of those recipes, Patton said.

Patton joined 4-H as a child and in 1975 earned a degree in foods and nutrition in business at Kansas State University. She met her husband Dan at K-State, and the two wed in 1977. They have four daughters: Jana, Krista, Lori and Megan.

Patton also serves as executive director for the Home Baking Association, a non-profit association which provides home baking resources to 4-H leaders, extension offices and others. The group teaches baking through lesson plans, recipes and experiments kids can use.

“With baking, people forget – you’re using math and science and organizing, so it’s great to have people teaching their children right in the home,” Patton said.

She recommends teaching kids baking and cooking as early as age 2.

When summer arrives, Patton incorporates agriculture into a TV segment “Cooking with Kids.” If children write to the KSC, they’ll receive crayons made from soy oil, as well as some of Patton’s recipes shown on TV.

Anyone can visit kssoy.org/consumers for the month’s recipes. Call 1-877-KS-Soybean for more information or to reach Patton. Her virtual cookbook can be found at kssoy.org/recipes.