A longtime Kansas cook is baking nutrition into soybean-based recipes to show the value the beans provide in tasty meals and healthy snacks.
Appearing monthly on Kansas morning and mid-day TV with her cooking and baking savvy, Charlene Patton of Topeka, Kansas, is intent about raising awareness for soybeans.
“I make sure we have soy ingredients in every recipe I do,” Patton said. “It’s been a great way to let consumers know how widely soybeans are used.”
While most of the soybeans in Kansas and nationwide are used in livestock feed, consumers may not realize that soybeans are so beneficial to all of us, she said.
Patton serves as consumer media specialist for the Kansas Soybean Commission. She assists the Kansas Soybean Association with the Kansas Soybean Expo held in January, at the same time as the yearly Topeka Farm Show.
The Kansas Soybean Commission also likes for Patton to show how soybeans are incorporated into meals that include pork and beef.
She appears monthly on WIBW-TV in Topeka and KAKE-TV Wichita, and weekly on KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kansas, demonstrating nutritious recipes with soy. Some of her favorites are barley Italian sausage soup, Mexican black bean and corn salad, and snacks containing different nuts that pack protein.
It may surprise people, but vegetable oil is soybean oil. Soy is the only ingredient in it, Patton said.
The TV appearances focusing on soybean recipes earned Patton the Friend of Soy award earlier this year. It honors people who work with Kansas soybean farmers in their effort to promote soybeans.
When Patton helped set up the yearly Soybean Expo, the KSC told her they weren’t going to do an award this year, then surprised her.
“I can’t even tell you how surprised I was. It was a wonderful surprise,” she said.
“Charlene has done incredible work for the Kansas Soybean Commission for a long time. Her work promoting soy food recipes on television does so much to build consumer trust in soy,” said Ron Ohlde of Palmer, Kansas, who is KSC chairman.
A meritorious service award was presented to WIBW-TV for airing Patton’s soybean recipe segments. A plaque was also presented to former Midwest Messenger Producer Progress Reporter Bob Haselwood of Berryton, Kansas, for his service as chairman of the Kansas Soybean Commission from 2019-2022.
Patton also likes to provide helpful information such as advising people they can find edamame in the frozen section, and that putting soy in soup is an easy way to add nutrition.
It’s recommended people eat 25 grams of soy every day for heart health. The American Heart Association and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say soy can help lower cholesterol levels in individuals at high risk for heart disease. An average serving of soy foods provides 6.25 grams of soy protein.
If someone is allergic to peanuts or other foods, soy nuts can replace those in a healthy way, Patton says.
Patton, who grew up in Grantville, Kansas, on a small farm where her dad raised cattle, says her expertise in nutrition comes from a lifetime love of baking and knowledge passed down from her mother, Juanita, and her grandmother, Tressie, who grew up in then-Czechoslovakia, and loved to make kolaches.
“We’re from a family of bakers,” she said.
Her other grandmother, Nora, was a baker from Brown County.
“Both my grandmothers made dumplings, but each had different types of recipes,” Patton said.
Grandma Nora liked putting the dumpling dough into the broth. Grandma Tressie’s specialty was an apple dumpling, and she filled the dough with grated apples then dropped those into the liquid.
It was fun to have both of those recipes, Patton said.
Patton joined 4-H as a child and in 1975 earned a degree in foods and nutrition in business at Kansas State University. She met her husband Dan at K-State, and the two wed in 1977. They have four daughters: Jana, Krista, Lori and Megan.
Patton also serves as executive director for the Home Baking Association, a non-profit association which provides home baking resources to 4-H leaders, extension offices and others. The group teaches baking through lesson plans, recipes and experiments kids can use.
“With baking, people forget – you’re using math and science and organizing, so it’s great to have people teaching their children right in the home,” Patton said.
She recommends teaching kids baking and cooking as early as age 2.
When summer arrives, Patton incorporates agriculture into a TV segment “Cooking with Kids.” If children write to the KSC, they’ll receive crayons made from soy oil, as well as some of Patton’s recipes shown on TV.
Anyone can visit kssoy.org/consumers for the month’s recipes. Call 1-877-KS-Soybean for more information or to reach Patton. Her virtual cookbook can be found at kssoy.org/recipes.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.