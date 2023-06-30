spotlight Looking Back Looking Back: Stewart mowing Jun 30, 2023 1 hr ago (Photo submitted Glen Stewart of Albion, Neb.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Red Power Roundup celebrates 100 years of Farmall When the land offers opportunity, seize it! Widespread rains send northeastern South Dakota crops into overdrive More hay cuttings depend on rain Couple relies on community, off-farm jobs to get started Tough culling decisions come with drought, forage shortages Farmer sees conservation as a ‘moral obligation’ Meyers top dressing fertilizer, sending cows out Fuel and ethanol industries not exempt from industry challenges Animal research center in Clay County a hidden national treasure 2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts Cattle markets high, but so are inputs and interest rates Grandma’s farm dinners taught cook to feed a crowd South 40 Beef processing facility closes Quiet cows amplify beef quality Gilbert Stewart mows his ground near Albion, Neb., in the 1950s. Tags Looking Back Old Photo History Family Black And White Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Generations of 4-Hers lend a hand with Chase County 4-H “The only reason we are able to do anything is because we have volunteers who put in the time to help our kids.” Auction Calendar - June 30, 2023 JULY Looking Back: Schuster mules Arthur Schuster and his father John J. Schuster of Pickrell, Neb. owned and showed mules. They were also a popular addition to several parades… Auction Calendar - June 23, 2023 JUNE Nuckolls County 4-Hers driven to succeed and help others “Even while they are out there competing, the older 4-Hers are still helping the younger ones.”