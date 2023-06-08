People are also reading…
These two photos of father and son taken on the same farm almost a decade apart show many similarities. The photo of Arnold Baumann was taken in 1926, and the photo of his son Don Baumann was taken in 1935. The Baumann family acquired their land near Grand Island from the Union Pacific Railroad. Daughter Gwen Baumann has the original land grant bond signed by President Ulysses S. Grant. She is the fifth generation to live on the farm developed by her great-great-grandfather.