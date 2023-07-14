Turning 150 years is a big milestone, one that the Otoe County Fair is excited to be celebrating July 27-30.

The Otoe County Fair Board has been diligently planning entertainment and other festivities for the occasion. The 4-H families have been working equally hard to prepare their 4-H projects and livestock for exhibition.

“The Otoe County Fair is all about the kids, the 4-H and FFA exhibits,” said Cheryl Goff, office manager at Nebraska Extension in Otoe County.

With about 400 enrolled 4-H youth, including 80 Cloverkids age 5 to 7, the Otoe County 4-H program has a bright future ahead. There are about 20 4-H clubs in Otoe County. The youth bring a high number of exhibits to the fair, especially in the livestock area.

“We have the largest livestock shows in all the counties in southeastern Nebraska,” said Goff.

The hog show has well over 200 hogs. Last year’s beef show brought 80 head of cattle, but they are hoping for closer to 100 this year. Another species of growing interest is the goat show. The sheep show sees about 50 entries each year.

An animal auction is held Sunday of the fair. Local merchants bid on the animals, then the youth receive the premium.

“It’s a competitive county, and we have a lot of good livestock” Goff said.

Goff showed cattle as an Otoe County 4-H member in the 1970s. Her children also showed livestock in 4-H in Otoe county.

Before joining extension two years ago, Goff worked in the meat industry for 39 years and then semi-retired. She wanted to work at the extension office “so I could do something fun.” Goff is doing her best to make sure every 4-H’er can have fun in Otoe County 4-H, too. The summer is full of workshops for youth to learn new skills and prepare for the county fair.

“Everything we do at workshops can be an exhibit at the fair,” said Goff. This year’s workshop roster pays tribute to the fair’s 150th theme: honoring the past, embracing the future.

Honoring the past, Otoe County 4-H is offering some of the traditional yet highly popular workshops. There are three sewing classes, a series of art courses, beginning rocketry and cake decorating. A half-day of project-making is reserved solely for cloverkids.

Embracing the future, new workshops are also planned. Youth can plant succulents at the gardening workshop or trace their genealogy for a heritage project. A state patrol officer, who is a member of the Otoe County 4-H Council, will teach two cyber-security sessions. At Fishing for Fun, youth can learn how to clean and cook their catch. Another new, unique workshop is the Flea Market Flip. Each attendee will bring an item to swap with other participants, then they can spend up to $20 to upcycle the item into something useable.

Another large, county-wide project has been preparing for the 150th Otoe County Fair celebration.

“We have been digging through a lot of old pictures and old memorabilia to display,” Goff said.

By honoring the past contributions of the generations before, the Otoe County 4-H program is looking ahead to the future.

“4-H is alive and well in Otoe County,” said Goff.