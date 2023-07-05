The DC Clovers 4-H Club of Dodge County, Nebraska, is putting all four H’s into practice as they take on community service and leadership projects. These youth are also learning the importance of taking care of your health and being prepared for a medical emergency.

ER nurse Angie Meiergerd is co-leader of the DC Clovers 4-H Club. As a habit, she looks for a defibrillator wherever she goes. She was shocked that the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner, Neb. did not have any defibrillators. So in 2020, her club started fundraising efforts by running a food stand at the Fremont Gun Show.

“The kids learned to count back money and run the entire front. We had them talk to people about what they were raising money for,” Meiergerd said.

In addition to the food stand, they applied for grants through the Dodge County Farm Bureau and Fremont Area Community Foundation. The club was able to purchase two defibrillators, which cost $2,600. One is located at the fairgrounds year-round. The other is housed at Nebraska Extension in Dodge County and taken to the fairgrounds during fair season.

“These defibrillators were purchased by our club and given to the fair board to ensure the safety of fairgoers and staff,” explained Meiergerd.

The next year, the club made two first aid kits and also donated them to the fair board. Health is a top priority for the DC Clovers 4-H Club.

Another major community service project involved raising money for the “Kids Helping Kids” campaign at the Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School.

“These closets help provide food, basic hygiene supplies and some clothing articles that youth may need,” said Meiergerd.

For this project, the club applied for a match grant through the Fremont Area Community Foundation. With the money raised through another food stand and the grant, they were able to donate a grand total of $3,000 to “Kids Helping Kids.”

Each year, the DC Clovers 4-H Club also makes and delivers Valentine’s Day cards to the local memory care facility in Fremont. They also made tie blankets for the residents one year. Their next community service project will be volunteering at a local food shelter.

Serving others is a main focus of the DC Clovers 4-H Club. Meiergerd said that her favorite part of 4-H is teaching the kids how to do community service and put their “hands to larger service.”

“It’s important to teach our members to look around and notice the needs within our communities,” Meiergerd said. She hopes the youth will obtain a work ethic and apply their “head to clearer thinking.” “Right now, when they are young, is the right time to teach them to help others and show them the tools needed to complete these projects.”

Community service projects are usually done in spring or other times of the year so that the 4-H’ers can focus on preparing for fair during summer. The DC Clovers 4-H Club, which has 17 members this year, exhibits livestock and static projects at the Dodge County Fair. This year’s far will be Aug. 2-6.

As a club, the DC Clovers make one or two projects together to build fellowship and skills. This year, they are learning about electricity and making lamps.

Senior club members are in charge of directing some of the club activities to hone their leadership skills.

“This will help them to become wonderful thinkers and strong members of their communities now and in the future,” said Meiergerd.

Through each project and community service venture, members of the DC Clovers 4-H Club are putting their heard, hearts, hands and health into everything they do.