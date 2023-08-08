When summer rolls around, the local county fair becomes an epicenter of fun for everyone in the county. Year after year, generation after generation, the fair has been where you can find the latest entertainment sprinkled with old-fashioned fun.

This year, the York County Fair celebrated “150 All-American Fun” Aug. 3-6 in honor of its 150th fair.

One highlight at the fair was an ice cream social on Friday. Nothing beats a bowl of UNL Dairy Store ice cream on a hot summer day at the fair.

The tallest corn contest, a new class this year, also added a flair of fun reminiscent of earlier days. In addition, a special display of old photographs in the mercantile building paid tribute to fairgoers and exhibitors over the past 150 years. The buildings depicted in the pictures are completely different than those standing now.

Nebraska Extension in York County also collected photographs from 4-H families to make a slideshow of York County 4-H alumni. Tanya Crawford, 4-H educator for both York and Polk counties, said that 4-Hers have been having fun identifying people they know in these older photos.

“Some of the people in the photos are FFA teachers in the area now. The kids like to point out ‘wow—that’s my teacher…when he was younger!” Crawford laughed.

Alumni livestock shows were a highly-anticipated feature of the York County Fair. Crawford said that an alumni class was added at the end of each livestock show. York County 4-H alumni, as well as parents of current York County 4-H members, were eligible to join the fun in the show ring.

Crawford is proud to be a third-generation York County 4-H member, following in the footsteps of her grandpa and dad. Her two sons continue the 4-H tradition as York County 4-H members.

“With the 150th celebration, we are finding out many families have multiple generations of York County 4-Hers,” said Crawford.

Knowing the families is one advantage of working in her home county. Crawford said that she was in 4-H at the same time as many of the parents who now have kids in 4-H at York County.

“It’s fun to tell the kids that I showed with your mom or your dad beat me every year showing,” Crawford said.

Crawford can thank her own 4-H educator, Gene Bergen, for inspiring her to pursue a career in extension. When Crawford was in college, she was unsure what to do in life. Crawford had to sit down and decide after being injured while playing basketball. That’s when she realized, “I want to be Gene Bergen.”

Crawford majored in non-teaching agricultural education, beginning her career in extension in 2006 as 4-H assistant at Nebraska Extension in Platte County.

Being able to work in York County was “God’s timing.” Crawford was a stay-at-home-mom for four years, but in 2016 her youngest started preschool full-time. That’s when the 4-H assistant position in York County opened; she gladly accepted the job. Then in 2020, she was promoted to the extension educator position.

“It is so fun for me to be giving back in the county that raised me, that made me who I am today,” Crawford said. This is her eighth fair in York County as an extension employee.

One achievement Crawford mentioned is that Nebraska Extension in York County reaches 80% of the youth in the county. This surpasses the statewide of goal of one in three. An average of 325 youth are enrolled in traditional 4-H clubs in York County, and the extension staff has formed great partnerships with area schools to provide school enrichment programs.

Crawford puts her whole heart into making 4-H fun and educational. At the fair this year, numerous special classes were added in both 4-H and open class, such as the 150th seed art project. Also, a “farming through the ages” display encouraged youth to research agricultural history.

Youth were given patriotic gladiola bulbs to plant this spring. The flowers could then be exhibited at the fair. The flowers were red, white and blue to align with the “all American” fair theme.

Earlier in the summer, the extension office also hosted a stepping stone workshop that incorporated 150 years. The youth can keep their 150th stepping stone as a memorial, Crawford said.

Fun is always found at the fair, and that is what keeps people returning year after year, generation after generation. Maybe in the future, the 4-Hers of today will bring their kids to join 4-H in York County.