You don’t realize how hard change is until you try to change. That was just one of my realizations as I embarked on the Nebraska Urban Soil Health Initiative (NUSHI). Here is an update on the citizen scientist project since March.

Because some of the participants could no longer fulfill the study, about a dozen people are doing two groups on two separate plots. I am excited to be part of both the 2X (using cover crops and no-till) and 4X (cover crops, no-till, compost and biochar) groups to compare how each plot does over the two-year period.

The no-till part of the 2X group was simple. As part of the experiment, we worked up only half of the garden and left the rest undisturbed.

Ironically, the day I took soil samples was terribly windy. The tilled part of my garden was literally blowing away as I pulled soil samples from the no-till section.

The differences became even more apparent a few weeks later when I was planting the 2X plot. Four rows of beans are divided between the no-till plot and tilled area. The latter ground was light and fluffy, easy to trench for the seeds. I had to work the compacted dirt to make rows for planting in the no-till section. As the plants grow, it will be interesting to see if there are any noticeable differences in moisture usage or rate of growth.

I could not bring myself to try change in regards to planting cover crops and chose to wait until fall. One of the study requirements is to allow seven weeks of growth before terminating the cover crops. That would mean planting vegetable seeds in July, and I am not ready for that much change at once. Plus, I can now rely on winterkill to terminate the cover crop instead of figuring out how to effectively and wholly kill the cover crop plants so they don’t become weeds.

The 4X group was a little more labor-intensive initially. Biochar and compost had to be worked into the no-till soil, then geotextile fabric was laid on top to suppress weeds. An almost perfectly calm day was necessary so the biochar would not blow away.

Biochar is an ash product that results from heating wood waste to high temperatures in an anaerobic environment. The remaining material is high in carbon, over 75% by mass. Participants received 5 cubic feet of biochar from the Lincoln Biochar Initiative, a joint project of the city of Lincoln, the U.S. Forest Service, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and additional stakeholders. Lincoln is one of seven cities in the United States and Europe chosen to adopt a biochar project from Stockholm, Sweden, according to the city of Lincoln’s website.

The compost came from Oma-Gro in Omaha. The production facilities are located southeast of Bellevue, near the Missouri River. Yard waste, such as grass clippings, leaves and branches, is collected and composted here, then sold by the bag or in bulk quantities. NUSHI participants received 4 cubic feet of bagged compost.

After working in the biochar and compost, I quickly covered it with the geotextile fabric and buried the edges with dirt. Bricks and flowerpots have since been added to help anchor it down as the Nebraska wind just keeps blowing.

To further the experiment, I planted a variety of vegetables in both garden plots. Dunja zucchini was provided for all NUSHI participants so that the yield of one cultivar could be compared across all gardens. (Fair warning to everyone in Nebraska: lock your car doors. Each of the 500 participants received three zucchini seeds, so there’s potential for an influx of 1,500 zucchini plants this summer.)

Interestingly, the pumpkin seeds I planted in the 2X plot germinated a full week before those pumpkin seeds sown in traditional mounds just a few yards away. Was it because the black fabric intensified the heat, retained the moisture or a combination? I am curious what other differences will emerge within the next few weeks.

I am also wondering what the initial soil samples will reveal. I sure hope my gardening habits don’t need to change too much!