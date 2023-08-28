This year’s kindergarteners will likely never learn how to write cursive in school. Most will probably never need to acquire the skill of driving a manual transmission. Actually, who knows if youngsters will even know how to use a key to start their cars by the time they start driving.

What may seem like basic life skills today evolve into historic accounts of life “back then” within a relatively short time span.

However, a few timeless values remain that will never go out of style. These are the skillsets youth can attain through 4-H.

“The 4-H program teaches life values and skills to kids that are not necessarily evident in other areas of our society,” said Sara Dana.

As 4-H leader of the Dryland Toughie 4-H Club in Cheyenne County, Dana is instilling some of these morals through community service and club activities.

“I want to increase awareness of social responsibility as they get older,” Dana said.

The Dryland Toughie 4-H Club completed four main community service projects this year to learn the value of service to others. One of the projects included making two blankets for Project Linus, a program that supplies blankets to children in need. The club also repainted the exterior of one of the bathrooms at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Nebraska.

While volunteering at a military appreciation night July 26, the Dryland Toughie 4-H Club assisted with a flag retirement ceremony. They also picked up trash along the club’s two-mile stretch of Highway 30, a responsibility the club has held since the 1990s.

Dana said it’s important for the youth to give back to their community because “it gives them a chance to practice those life skills that they’re learning throughout their 4-H years.”

The youth want to be active in leadership roles. Four out of the five Cheyenne County 4-H Council youth representatives are Dryland Toughie 4-H Club members. To earn this honor, the 4-Hers had to write an essay stating why they would like to be on 4-H Council; the 4-H educator then review the essays.

Dana said she is fortunate that nearly all of the 34 club members are active participants in all club events. Each of these children also partake in multiple school activities: athletics, quiz bowl, music, drama, FFA and others.

“The kids lead busy lives but make time to be involved in their 4-H club and fair,” Dana acknowledged.

Friendships are built within the Dryland Toughie 4-H Club, which has a county-wide reach. When the club began in 1935, it originally serviced the Gurley area in central Cheyenne County and was solely a sheep club. Since then, it has expanded to include five different school districts and encompasses all 4-H project areas.

This generation of 4-Hers can overlook their school rivalries and have become 4-H friends. This ability to accept others is another life skill the youth are learning through 4-H.

“It’s really neat to see the kids come together and do activities or 4-H shows but then in a month be competing in volleyball or football or one-acts,” said Dana.

Club 4-H projects add to the comradery. At the end of each club meeting, a different 4-H project is offered. These can then be exhibited at the Cheyenne County Fair, which took place the last week of July.

The club projects cover a wide range of life skills that vary in complexity and topic of interest. Some are simple, such as tie dying towels. Youth also learned about horticulture while planting the 4-H special garden project seeds. A local bakery taught the 4-Hers how to decorate cookies with royal icing. Another workshop featured an art shop where youth painted 3-inch blocks and then assembled the pieces to fabricate a wooden barn quilt.

Amongst all the life lessons and skillsets the youth are gaining, they are also making memories in 4-H that will last a lifetime.

“The kids are still learning those life skills and valuing those opportunities,” said Dana.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska.

