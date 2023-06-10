Related to this story

Most Popular

Looking Back: Agler hay rack

Looking Back: Agler hay rack

Ray Agler drives his trusty team of horses, Mick and Mack, with a fully loaded hay rack in 1938. He lived in Wayne County his whole life.

Looking Back: Baumann donkey

Looking Back: Baumann donkey

These two photos of father and son taken on the same farm almost a decade apart show many similarities. The photo of Arnold Baumann was taken …