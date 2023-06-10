Little and big towns across Nebraska and Kansas come to life during the summer with fairs, festivals and rodeos celebrating everything that’s good in life: good food, good entertainment, and making memories with friends and family.

Whether it’s the sweet taste of cotton candy, the aroma of corn dogs and cattle shows, or the boom of the announcer’s voice at a rodeo, fair and rodeo times are good times.

Following is a highlight of a few of the good times planned across Nebraska and Kansas over the next few months, in chronological order.

June Jubilee -Milligan, Nebraska

June 9-11

Concerts by Casey Donahew and Casey Chesnutt; sand volleyball, car show, road rally, parade, kids’ pedal pull, Czech dancers, the Milligan Czech Brass Band, pork supper, and more.

Wurst Tag Fest – Eustis, Nebraska

June 10

Put on your lederhosen and dirndls and get ready to party, German-style! Eustis hosts a family-oriented German fest, with a road rally, cornhole tournament, sausage and pretzel competition, kids’ activities, authentic German food, and more.

New this year: the inaugural stein-holding tournament. Plus the “Best of the Wurst” bratwurst cooking competition. A delicious German meal is served; food trucks also on site.

NebraskalandDays and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo – North Platte, Nebraska

June 12-24

It’s the official celebration for the Cornhusker State! Complete with parade, prime rib sandwich feed, pancake feed, art show, Sweet Saloon (order cinnamon rolls to benefit the community college volleyball team), plus big-name concerts by Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean.

And don’t forget four nights of rodeo action, with the ProRodeo Hall of Fame member, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Live music, beer garden, vendors, and the crowning of Miss Rodeo Nebraska makes this a can’t-miss event.

Madison County Fair – Madison, Nebraska

July 11-16

The Madison County Fair has been a fun place to be the last century and a half. This 150 year old fair boasts NSRA and Mid-States rodeos and concerts by Nelly and Ian Munsick. It’s alays been known for big concerts, said Linda Haack, fair board treasurer. “We have big name entertainment and we’ve always made it family-friendly and affordable. That’s what makes it a good draw.” The 60,000 people who visit it over its six-day run can’t be wrong.

Adams County Fairfest – Hastings, Nebraska

July 15-23

A variety of artists in concert: Neal McCoy, Priscilla Block, Cooper Alan, Lil John, Tyler Hubbard. Parade, rodeo, 4-H exhibits, carnival, vendors.

Ellis County Fair – Hays, Kansas

July 16-23

Car races, KPRA rodeo, truck and tractor pull, a cornhole tournament, axe throwing, petting zoo, Legos building contest, and free ice cream feed.

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo – Burwell, Nebraska

July 26-29

Three nights of PRCA rodeo in historic grandstands, with unique rodeo additions like the wild horse race and the dinner bell derby. This ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee must be doing something right; the rodeo celebrates its 102nd year in 2023. Enjoy a cold one in the Bull Pen Beer Garden before and after the rodeo, plus dances and teen dances. Held in conjunction with the Garfield County Fair.

Kaw Valley Rodeo – Manhattan, Kansas

July 27-29

PRCA rodeo competition, plus mutton bustin’ and calf scramble for the kids. Held in conjunction with the Riley County 4-H Fair.

North Central Kansas Free Fair – Belleville, Kansas

Aug. 1-5

“Country Nights and Carnival Lights” is the theme for this year’s North Central Kansas Free Fair. From 4-H and FFA exhibits to country music shows, plus racing on the famed Belleville High Banks, the fastest half-mile dirt track in the world. Enjoy a pork and lamb supper and a beef supper.

Kansas Biggest Rodeo – Phillipsburg, Kansas

Aug. 3-5

The best three days of summer! Phillips County, population 5,300, hosts a rodeo that attracts more than 15,000 over its three days. Free barbecue, live music, parade. PRCA rodeo with world champions and young guns competing for buckles and prize money.

The town is small, but the rodeo is first class, said JD Shelton, committee chairman. “We get big name competitors at our rodeo. It’s like watching the National Finals Rodeo, and you don’t have to go far from home. We’re proud of our rodeo.”

Czech Festival – Wilbur, Neb.

Aug. 4-6

Vitame Vas! “We Welcome You” is the greeting from Wilbur, the Czech Capital of the USA. Everything Czech: Czech bingo, Czech sing-a-long, Bohemian tractor pull, stein holding contests, Czech dancers, even the crowning of the Miss Czech-Slovak Queen! Sand volleyball, quilt show, polka bands, parade, Duck and Dumpling run, kolache sales, and Czech food: pork, polish sausage, kraut, dumplings, plus fair food.

Chase County Fair and Expo - Imperial, Nebraska

Aug. 13-19

“Western Nebraska’s Grandest Fair,” has some great concerts, including Black Stone Cherry and the Read Southall Band, plus Ian Munsick and Megan Moroney.

Carnival, 4-H and open shows. One of the most sought-after concert tickets in western Nebraska.

Oregon Trail Rodeo – Hastings, Nebraska

Aug. 18-20

For 20-plus years this PRCA rodeo has been going strong! Pro rodeo cowboys, cowgirls; free barbecue Friday night; the crowning of Miss Oregon Trail Rodeo on Sunday night. Held in conjunction with Kool-Aid Days.

Koolaid Days – Hastings, Nebraska

Aug. 18-20

Oh Yeah! The Pitcher Man celebrates the powdered drink that was invented in Nebraska. The world’s largest Kool-Aid stand with 25 flavors (some that are no longer available). Flying disc golf tourney, parade, Kool-Aid Kollectibles for sale, giant inflatables, indoor games, face painting, Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest, fireworks, and a fun run round out events. Held in conjunction with the Oregon Trail Rodeo.

This is a just a small taste of the numerous fairs, festivals and rodeos across Nebraska and northern Kansas. Before attending an event, check the event’s website for more information, verify information, and purchase tickets.

And load the family in the truck and head off to soak up good times!