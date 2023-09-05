The following was written by Garland Dahlke, IBC research scientist, and Beth Reynolds, IBC extension program specialist, for the Iowa Beef Center August 2023 newsletter.
Every county in the state of Iowa is experiencing some level of drought, but there’s a large variation in the severity. Regardless, a guarantee in dry years is a strong hay market that only increases once the winter feeding season begins. This brings up the question – how can I control feed costs?
People are also reading…
The answer to this question is very different based on what an operation can do logistically, but for this discussion, let’s focus on the king of crops in Iowa: corn. This is a readily available feedstuff in multiple forms, and currently, the price makes sense for cattlemen to capitalize on. Compared to a hay-based diet, a corn silage-based diet or a cornstalk-based diet look favorable this year. With corn silage season upon us, now is the time to run some cost comparisons, if you haven’t already so that you can make the appropriate harvest decisions. The table below lays out some assumed feed prices and example diets.
Always use your own forecast feed prices to drive decisions. The corn silage diet would be feasible with a delivery wagon, but the corn stalk ration is very hard to implement successfully without a TMR mixer. Remember to account for grinding, storage, labor and other miscellaneous costs when making a decision. Additionally, the corn silage diet in particular needs to be limit fed rather than offered ad libitum, meaning plenty of bunk space is necessary and a scale on the feed wagon preferred.
This publication “Pricing forage in the field” can be a useful tool for producers wanting to establish their own corn silage price given the market price of corn. For other questions regarding diet formulation, contact your nutritionist or regional extension beef specialist.