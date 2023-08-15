BALDWIN, Iowa — A Fencing and Grazing Clinic, organized and hosted by the Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is set for Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the David Burmahl farm, north of Baldwin and northwest of Maquoketa.
The event is being planned by Beth Reynolds, extension program specialist with the Iowa Beef Center, and Denise Schwab, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
In a news release, Reynolds said the clinic will help producers who want to implement rotational grazing programs.
“Attendees will learn how to implement rotational grazing around the biggest hurdle, infrastructure,” she said. “Speakers will discuss current fence technologies, water infrastructure and the basics for designing a paddock system within a pasture to fit grazing and labor goals in a hands-on, classroom and demonstration learning environment.”
Schwab said the location of the clinic will show opportunities for paddock divisions on typical east-northeast Iowa ground.
“Well-managed and well-rested pastures are essential, and they’re even more important with the current dry conditions we’ve been experiencing,” she said. “This fencing and grazing clinic will demonstrate paddock divisions in a typical northeast Iowa pasture of valleys, timber and open ridge tops to show how we can subdivide even in these challenging pastures.”
Clinic host David Burmahl has been rotationally grazing hills and timber pastures, and is always looking for new ways to intensify his grazing rotation. He also has developed a year-round tire tank waterer that works for winter and summer grazing.
Topics will include:
* New tools in fencing.
* Building your paddocks.
* Options: Heavy use areas and waterers.
* Water infrastructure.
* Fence law and grazing leases.
Lunch will be provided. There is no cost to attend, thanks to the following sponsors: Gallagher, Stockade, and the Iowa Forage and Grassland Council.
Preregistration is required to attend and should be made no later than Sept. 12. To register, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Jackson County Office at hmaier@iastate.edu<mailto:hmaier@iastate.edu> or 563-652-4923. For questions on the clinic, contact Reynolds at bethr@iastate.edu<mailto:bethr@iastate.edu> or 307-761-3353.