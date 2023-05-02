LEWIS, Iowa — Did winter do a number on your fencing, again? Is it time to get real with plans for paddocks? Should a grazing calendar be part of your annual approach to efficient and effective forage use? Whether you answered yes to one or all of these questions, an upcoming fencing and grazing clinic can help. The 2023 Fencing and Grazing Clinic, organized and hosted by Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is set for May 16 at the ISU Armstrong Research Farm near Lewis in southwest Iowa.
Iowa State extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk said the clinic is timely and practical, and developed for producers looking for information.
“By holding this clinic in May, we hope participants will be able to take more information they’ve learned and put it to use this grazing season,” she said in a news release. “Attendees will learn about new fencing tools and technology, managing paddocks and unwanted forages to improve productive and more.”
“In the morning, our hands-on learning includes a permanent and temporary fencing demonstration led by Gallagher, and a group activity on designing paddocks within your pasture, led by NRCS,” she said. “We’ve also planned classroom sessions on identifying and managing weeds in pastures, water quality and building a grazing calendar.”
Topics and confirmed speakers are:
- New Tools in Fencing – Brad Cochran and Brad Ketchum, Gallagher
- Building your Paddocks – Kayla Creek, Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Red Flag Forages – Aaron Saeugling, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist
- Planning a Grazing Calendar – Beth Reynolds and Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, Iowa Beef Center
- Water Quality: Testing, Interpreting, and Impact on Performance – Garland Dahlke, Iowa Beef Center
There is no cost to attend thanks to the event sponsors: Gallagher, Iowa Forage and Grassland Council, Theisen’s, Millborn Seeds, Iowa State Beef Checkoff Program, Practical Farmers of Iowa and Dairyland Laboratories, Inc.
Preregistration is required to attend and should be made no later than Friday, May 12. To register, contact Lundy-Woolfolk at ellundy@iastate.edu or 641-745-5902 or Reynolds at bethr@iastate.edu or 307-761-3353.
See the clinic flyer for a quick look at topics and sponsors.