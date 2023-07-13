To feed more than 45,000 people who attend Wisconsin’s largest agriculture trade show, Farm Technology Days will have more than 20 food and beverage trucks, stations and pop-up tents from across Sauk County, Wisconsin. The new approach for the show aims to shorten lines and wait times for food throughout the day.
Food trucks and stations will be located in two main areas on the grounds, the North Food Area and the South Food Area. They will provide attendees with a wide variety of meal and beverage options.
“Of course there will be cheese curds, but you can also find ethnic specialties as well and America’s favorite burgers and pulled pork,” said Anna Maenner, Farm Tech Days show coordinator. “Vendors will serve lattes, nachos, mac and cheese, spring rolls, and more. Come to Farm Tech Days for the food everyone craves.”
Food will be available throughout show hours July 18-20 on the grounds of the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club, S3347 Sand Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin. Items will range in price from $1 to $12.
North Food AreaWisconsin Cattlemen Association – ribeye-steak sandwiches, cheeseburgers and hamburgers, shaved-roast-beef sandwiches, jumbo beef hotdogs, soda, lemonade and water
Wisconsin Pork Producers – pork chops, pork burgers and more
Barnyard Burgers – brisket, Philly cheesesteak and ribeye, BBQ pulled pork, prime-rib sandwiches, hand-breaded curds, walking tacos, brisket nachos, pulled-pork nachos, nacho supreme, French fries, soda and water
G and G Concessions – Greek gyros, chicken in pita, soda, bottled water and lemonade
Frannie’s Franks – Chicago, Wisco, pizza, slaw, Boston hotdogs plus brats, Italian beef, slushies, water, soda and chips
Double Dip LLC – eight flavors of hand-scooped hard Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream
Curds of Wisconsin – beer-battered deep-fried cheese curds; regular or flavors ranch, Cheddar and bacon, sour cream and onion, Cajun ranch, Frank’s Stingin Honey and onion and garlic
TFP Coffee Co. – salted-caramel lattes, vanilla-bean lattes, lavender-mint or mocha lattes, chai-tea lattes, vanilla matcha, vanilla-lime latte, Earl Grey latte, house-brew drip coffee and cold brew
South Food Area Jakarta Cafe – Bulgogi pork belly with rice and vegetables, pulled-pork mac and cheese, chicken-BBQ mac and cheese, Pulled pork honey sandwich, crispy-veggie spring roll, crispy wonton, cheese and fresh fruit, and smoothies
Any Street Grill – cheeseburger; hamburger; Wisconsin Street Burger with mac and cheese, cheese curds and ranch; Burnout Burger with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon and jalapeno; Mac and Cheese Burger with bacon, and mac and cheese; bacon cheeseburger; French fries and curds
Lunch Box Express – smoked pork, national-award-winning brat with kraut, jumbo hotdog, Polish sausage, soda, water, coffee, Gatorade, chips and candy bars
Razor J’s Concessions – gyros, deep-fried cheese curds, lemonade and iced tea
Just Cheddar LLC – fresh hand-battered cheese curds
Edwards Ice Cream – ice cream cones, ice cream-cookie sandwiches, corn dogs, soda and water
Rivers Edge Lemonade – fresh-squeezed lemonade
Los Sombreros Grill Café – tacos, burritos, fajitas, fried rice, teriyaki, desserts and more
miscellaneous food and beverage vendors
Ride ’n Drive Area G and G Concessions – lemonade stand
Horse Arena Area TJ Howell – kettle corn, funn el cakes, mini donuts, sno-cones, cotton candy, lemonade and bottled water
Rural Events
Tent and Area The Licorice Guy – prepackaged licorice in red, black, chocolate, cinnamon, blue raspberry and grape
Avenue Orchard – caramel apples and apple cider
Prime Meat Cuts Market – jerky and beef sticks
Travelin’ Nuts – Bavarian roasted nuts glazed in cinnamon sugar and vanilla, and lemonade
Grandpa Choo Choo’s – kettle corn
Drone
Demonstration Area Ben’s Soft Pretzels – soft pretzels with toppings of garlic, cinnamon-sugar and Parmesan cheese, and dips