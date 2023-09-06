SEPTEMBER
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearing, Dunlap, IA
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
12 Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Ogallala, NE
12 Creighton Livestock, Annual BBQ Special, Creighton, NE
12 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs/Bulls, Dunlap, IA
14 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
14 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
16 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
19 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cow & Pair Sale, Creighton, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
21 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
29 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
30 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
OCTOBER
4-5 Bayou Creek Ranch Red Angus, Dispersal Sale, Lone Grove, OK
NOVEMBER
13 Ryan Ludvigson, Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT
JANUARY
29 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull, Bred Heifer & Fall Pair Sale, Dennebrog, NE