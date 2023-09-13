SEPTEMBER
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
16 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
18 West Point Livestock, All Class Feeders, West Point, NE
19 Creighton Livestock, Bred Cow & Pair Sale, Creighton, NE
19 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
20 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
20 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
21 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
21 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
21 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
22 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
28 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
29 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
29 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
30 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
OCTOBER
4 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
4 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
4-5 Bayou Creek Ranch Red Angus, Dispersal Sale, Lone Grove, OK
6 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
11 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
18 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
NOVEMBER
13 Ryan Ludvigson, Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT
JANUARY
29 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull, Bred Heifer & Fall Pair Sale, Dennebrog, NE