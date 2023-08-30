SEPTEMBER
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
5 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
6 Albion Livestock, Feeders & Weighups, Albion, NE
6 Bassett Livestock, Special Pairs, Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
7 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
7 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
8 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearing, Dunlap, IA
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
14 Broken Bow Livestock, Weighups, Broken Bow, NE
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
21 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
22 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
28 Broken Bow Livestock, Weighups, Broken Bow, NE
OCTOBER
4-5 Bayou Creek Ranch Red Angus, Dispersal Sale, Lone Grove, OK
NOVEMBER
13 Ryan Ludvigson, Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT
JANUARY
29 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull, Bred Heifer & Fall Pair Sale, Dennebrog, NE