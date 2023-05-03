MAY
5 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, NE
5 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Hfr & Weighup, Ft. Pierre, SD
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Weigh Up, Lexington, NE
5 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf, Pair & Bred, Fullerton, NE
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling, Dunlap, IA
7 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
8 West Point Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Auction, West Point, NE
9 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
9 Creighton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, NE
9 North Platte Stockyards, Pairs & All Breed Bull Special, North Platte, NE
10 Albion Livestock, Feeders, Bred Cows/Pairs, Albion, NE
10 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Ogallala Livestock, Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
11 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
11 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
11 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
11 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
11 Valentine Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Female, All Breeds Bull & Regular Sale along with Nebraska Genetics Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, NE
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
12 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Cow/Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
12 Lexington Livestock, Special Pair/Feeder, Lexington, NE
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up, Burwell, NE
13 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Feeder & Pairs Auction, Ericson, NE
13 Wahoo Livestock, Spring Horse & Tack Sale, Wahoo, NE
16 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
17 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
17 Trauernicht Simments, 1st Annual Genomic Enhanced Grass Time Turn Out Bull Sale, Wymore, NE
18 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Brew Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
25 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
25 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
31 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
31 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
JUNE
7-9 Superior Livestock, Corn Belt Classic, South Sioux City, NE
14 Superior Livestock, Tallgrass Video Auction, Emporia, KS
29 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX