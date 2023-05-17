MAY
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Brew Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
19 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Cow/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
22 Shamrock Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Bred Cows & Pairs, O’Neill, NE
22 West Point Livestock, Must See Calf & Yearling Auction, West Point, NE
23 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
23 Creighton Livestock, Fall Calving Cows & Pairs Sale, Creighton, NE
23 North Platte Stockyards, Stocker Feeder Special, North Platte, NE
24 Dunlap Livestock, Complete Dispersal of Pairs from Larry & Diane Schultes, Dunlap, IA
24 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Pair Auction, Kearney, NE
24 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
25 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
25 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
25 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Cattle, Breeding Bulls & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
26 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
27 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
30 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale & Horse Sale, North Platte, NE
31 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
31 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
JUNE
2 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Stone Pointe Cattle Co., Female Sale, Tecumseh, NE
6 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
7-8 Superior Livestock, Corn Belt Classic, South Sioux City, NE
15 Superior Livestock, Tallgrass Video Auction, Emporia, KS
17 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
29 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
JULY
10-14 Superior Livestock, Week in the Rockies, Steamboat Springs, CO
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX