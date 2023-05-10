MAY
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
12 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pair, Bred Cow/Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
12 Lexington Livestock, Special Pair/Feeder, Lexington, NE
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up, Burwell, NE
13 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Feeder & Pairs Auction, Ericson, NE
13 Wahoo Livestock, Spring Horse & Tack Sale, Wahoo, NE
16 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, NE
16 Pender Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Pender, NE
17 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cows, Pairs, Bulls & Heifers Auction, Bassett, NE
17 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs & Kline Angus Bulls, Dunlap, IA
17 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
17 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
17 Trauernicht Simments, 1st Annual Genomic Enhanced Grass Time Turn Out Bull Sale, Wymore, NE
18 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
18 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Calf & Yearling Sale, Valentine, NE
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Brew Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
19 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, IA
19 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
19 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup Cow/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
23 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
24 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Cow, Heifer & Pair Auction, Kearney, NE
25 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Video Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
25 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
26 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
26 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
31 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
31 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
JUNE
2 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Stone Pointe Cattle Co., Female Sale, Tecumseh, NE
7-9 Superior Livestock, Corn Belt Classic, South Sioux City, NE
14 Superior Livestock, Tallgrass Video Auction, Emporia, KS
29 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX