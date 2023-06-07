JUNE
12 West Point Livestock Auction, June Jamboree All Class Calf & Yearlings, West Point, NE
13 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf & Breeding Cattle, Atkins, NE
13 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Cattle, Dunlap, IA
13 Creighton Livestock Market, Bred Cows & Pair Sale, Creighton, NE
14 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
14 Albion Livestock Market, Feeder, Pairs, Bred Cows, Weigh-Ups, Albion, NE
14 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cows & Pairs, Bassett, NE
15 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
15 Superior Livestock, Tallgrass Video Auction, Emporia, KS
15 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feed/Fall Weights & Yearlings, Valentine, NE
15 Denison Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, IA
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh-up Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Hfr & Weigh up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
17 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
29 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
29 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle, Broken Bow, NE
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle, Burwell, NE
JULY
8 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up, Ericson, NE
10-14 Superior Livestock, Week in the Rockies, Steamboat Springs, CO
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Annual Barbecue Sale, Ericson, NE
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX