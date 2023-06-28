JUNE
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
JULY
6 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
6 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
6 Valentine Livestock Cattle Country Video High Plains Showcase, Torrington, WY
7 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Fall Calf, Grass, Feeder & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
7 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
8 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up, Ericson, NE
10 Ogallala Livestock, Western Video Market Sale, Reno, NV
10-14 Superior Livestock, Week in the Rockies, Steamboat Springs, CO
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
13 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
13 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Annual Barbecue Sale, Ericson, NE
20 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX