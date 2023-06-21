JUNE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE
26 Elgin Livestock, Light Calf & Weighup Auction, Elgin, NE
27 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Cattle Sale, Creighton, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
29 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
29 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
JULY
6 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
People are also reading…
6 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
7 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
7 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
8 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up, Ericson, NE
10-14 Superior Livestock, Week in the Rockies, Steamboat Springs, CO
13 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
13 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Annual Barbecue Sale, Ericson, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX