JUNE
2 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
2 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
2 Ft. Pierre Livestock, 26th Annual WLAC Anniversary Sale, Big Special Fall Calf, Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
2 Lexington Livestock, Special Weighup/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
2 Stone Pointe Cattle Co., Female Sale, Tecumseh, NE
6 Creighton Livestock, Annual June Special Day 1, Creighton, NE
6 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs & Steel Sim/Angus & Angus Bulls, Dunlap, IA
6 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
7 Creighton Livestock, Annual June Special Day 2, Creighton, NE
7-8 Superior Livestock, Corn Belt Classic, South Sioux City, NE
8 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
8 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
8 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
9 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder along w/Pair Auction, Lexington, NE
14 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
15 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
15 Superior Livestock, Tallgrass Video Auction, Emporia, KS
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
17 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
29 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
JULY
10-14 Superior Livestock, Week in the Rockies, Steamboat Springs, CO
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX