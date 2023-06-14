JUNE
16 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh-up Auction, Burwell, NE
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Hfr & Weigh up Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
17 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs/Bulls, Dunlap, IA
20 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
22 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
22 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
23 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
23 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
23 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
24 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE
27 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, NE
28 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
People are also reading…
29 Superior Livestock, Video Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
29 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, NE
30 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
JULY
7 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
7 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
8 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up, Ericson, NE
10-14 Superior Livestock, Week in the Rockies, Steamboat Springs, CO
12 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Annual Barbecue Sale, Ericson, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX