JULY
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
25 Philip Livestock, Special Anniversary Yearling & Fall Calf Sale, Regular Sale & Anniversary BBQ, Philiip, SD
26 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
27 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
28 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Summer Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
1 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
4 Burwell Livestock, Annual BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
5 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
9 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
10 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
NOVEMBER
13 Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT