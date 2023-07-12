JULY
14 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
14 Fullerton Livestock, Special Lightweight & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Annual Barbecue Auction, Ericson, NE
17 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle, Pairs & Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE
18 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding & Feeder Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
18 Creighton Livestock, Feeder Calves & Yearlings, Creighton, NE
19 Albion Livestock, Annual BBQ Sale, Albion, NE
19 Bassett Livestock, Special Bred Cow Auction, Bassett, NE
19 Ogallala Livestock, Special Fall Bred Stockcow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
20 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, NE
20 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
20 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
20 West Point Livestock, Weekly/Special All Class Feeders, West Point, NE
21 Burwell Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, NE
21 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
25 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
26 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
31-Aug. 4 Superior Livestock, Video Royale, Winnemucca, NV
AUGUST
1 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
4 Burwell Livestock, Annual BBQ Auction, Burwell, NE
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
5 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
9 Albion Livestock, Sale, Albion, NE
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
SEPTEMBER
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX