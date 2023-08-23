AUGUST
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
25 Tina Livestock Market, Special Cow Sale, Tina, MO
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
29 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
31 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
31 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, IA
31 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, NE
31 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, NE
SEPTEMBER
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weighup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
7 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weighup Auction, Broken Bow, NE
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
15 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
OCTOBER
4-5 Bayou Creek Ranch Red Angus, Dispersal Sale, Lone Grove, OK
NOVEMBER
13 Ryan Ludvigson, Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT
JANUARY
29 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull, Bred Heifer & Fall Pair Sale, Dennebrog, NE