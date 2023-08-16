AUGUST
21 West Point Livestock, Preconditioned Feeders, West Point, NE
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
22 Atkinson Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings, Atkinson, NE
22 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs/Bulls, Dunlap, IA
23 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves & Yearlings Auction, Bassett, NE
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
24 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
24 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Anniversary Sale, Columbus, NE
24 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling, Dunlap, IA
25 Tina Livestock Market, Special Cow Sale, Tina, MO
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
29 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
31 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
SEPTEMBER
1 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction along w/Video Auction, Kearney, NE
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
15 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
OCTOBER
4-5 Bayou Creek Ranch Red Angus, Dispersal Sale, Lone Grove, OK
NOVEMBER
13 Ryan Ludvigson, Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT
JANUARY
29 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull, Bred Heifer & Fall Pair Sale, Dennebrog, NE