AUGUST
14-15 Bassett Livestock, Western Video Market Auction, Cheyenne, WY
17 Broken Bow Livestock, Special BBQ Calf & Feeder Auction w/Special Video Sale, Broken Bow, NE
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yearling, Spring & Fall Calf & Weigh Up, Ft. Pierre, SD
21-25 Superior Livestock, Big Horn Classic, Sheridan, WY
23 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, NE
24 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer & Pair Auction, Broken Bow, NE
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Fall Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, NE
People are also reading…
25 Tina Livestock Market, Special Cow Sale, Tina, MO
26 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
31 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up, Broken Bow, NE
SEPTEMBER
6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
8-9 Superior Livestock, Labor Day Auction, Hudson Oaks, TX
20 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder
NOVEMBER
13 Elite Bred Red Angus Female Sale, Billings, MT
JANUARY
29 Apex Cattle, Annual Heterosis Headquarters Bull, Bred Heifer & Fall Pair Sale, Dennebrog, NE