APRIL
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
MAY
1 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle, Elgin, NE
2 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, NE
2 Philip Livestock, Bull Day, Philip, NE
2 Creighton Livestock, All Breeds Bull, Bred Cows & Pairs, Creighton, NE
2 North Platte Stockyards, Weigh Ups & Stocker/Feeder, North Platte, NE
3 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
3 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female Pairs & Jordan River Ranch Red Angus, Dunlap, IA
3 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair W/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
4 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, NE
4 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, IA
5 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, NE
5 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Hfr & Weighup, Ft. Pierre, SD
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Weigh Up, Lexington, NE
5 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf, Pair & Bred, Fullerton, NE
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling, Dunlap, IA
7 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
9 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, NE
10 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer Cow & Pair Auction, Kearney, NE
11 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf, Broken Bow, NE
12 Lexington Livestock, Special Pair/Feeder, Lexington, NE
12 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up, Burwell, NE
13 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, NE
13 Wahoo Livestock, Spring Horse & Tack, Wahoo, NE
17 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE
17 Trauernicht Simments, 1st Annual Genomic Enhanced Grass Time Turn Out Bull Sale, Wymore, NE
19 Burwell Livestock, Special Brew Cow & Heifer, Burwell, NE
31 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, NE