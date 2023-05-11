As Iowa’s legislative session heads toward the finish line, several issues important to agriculture and rural Iowa have surfaced.
Some were signed into law while others were shot down. Many will be bounced back and forth between the House and Senate as legislators work on exact verbiage.
Derek Wulf, representative for District 76 and an Iowa farmer, led on House File 572, which prohibits drones flying over a homestead or part of a secured farmstead area where livestock are kept. While the bill passed the House, it was waiting to pass the Senate as of press time.
The Iowa House passed a bill to protect landowners’ rights with three major CO2 pipeline projects in the works in Iowa, but it stalled for the second year in a row.
“This bill requires that carbon capture pipeline companies reach voluntary easements for 90% of the land on their route before they could seek to use eminent domain,” Wulf said.
It failed to advance in the Senate.
Wulf noted that House File 700 made it through the Iowa House, which provides some targeted financial assistance to help start-up niche dairy processors and small dairy producers with tech upgrades such as robotic milkers. It’s being considered in the Senate and likely will work through budget negotiations, he said.
“We are also working on a bill to address property taxes for all Iowans. In this bill, it caps increases per parcel for your total property tax bill to 3% on all residential and agricultural property. We are hoping to get that bill to the finish line before the end of session,” Wulf said.
Public vouchers, private schools
The Students First Act, introduced by Governor Kim Reynolds and signed into law on Jan. 24, establishes funding which may be used by eligible families to cover tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at accredited private schools in Iowa.
Wulf said most rural schools won’t see changes from the education savings account bill because there isn’t a private school nearby to compete with.
Tony Bisignano, a retiree representing District 15 in the Senate, noted that rural students do not benefit from the private school vouchers.
“According to the National Rural Education Association, investing in vouchers reduces resources to rural schools,” he said. “Almost 75% of Iowa’s public schools are in rural areas with little to no access to private schools. Investing in public schools is critical. We should invest to make them better for all students by reducing class sizes, expanding pre-school and child care options for working parents, and providing more access to programs like career and technical education or other skills-based experiences.”
Monica Kurth, a representative from District 98 who is a retired teacher, said that in its first year, the approximately $7,500 per student voucher will be coming out of general fund money which everyone pays into through income taxes and sales taxes.
“What may happen is that private schools may be created in rural areas that would soon draw student numbers away from their public schools and, if that occurs, public schools that might be ‘on the brink’ may be forced to close,” she said. “For many small rural communities, the public school is the center.”
Each of the legislators had different views of the school-funding bill for the upcoming school year that Bisignano said “fails to keep up with inflation and will result in cuts to programs and staffing at Iowa schools, especially in rural Iowa.”
Dawn Driscoll, a senator from District 46, described the school funding that increased by $107 million this year as offering “levels that remain strong and consistent, and data in other states show a vast majority of students remain in public schools and test scores rise for all students.”
Rural healthcare
Senate File 75 was a bill establishing licensure in Iowa for rural emergency hospitals. These are health care facilities that maintain a 24-hour emergency room but don’t include acute inpatient care.
“This seemingly small administrative change will benefit rural Iowans because it allows these health care facilities to be more successful by receiving reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid at a higher rate. This will result in more access to emergency care in rural Iowa,” Wulf said.
Driscoll worked on House File 424, which eliminates the requirement that a physician assistant be directly supervised by a physician.
“Iowa communities are facing serious health care provider shortages and HF 424 ensures health care systems have the necessary choice and flexibility to meet the needs of Iowans,” she said.
Livestock laws
Driscoll said the Senate passed SF358, which stated an individual doesn’t need permission from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to kill, trap or ensnare a coyote, raccoon, opossum, skunk or groundhog if the trapping is for nuisance control purposes.
The Senate also passed House File 670, which is an update to the Iowa Code that details for veterinarians what can be delegated to vet techs and assistants to help Iowa veterinarians care for animals.
Senate File 315 — which was passed in the Senate, recently amended in the House and now returns for a second round of Senate approval — allows small dairy producers to sell fresh milk from their farms. Kurth said Iowa health departments, the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa Dairy Association opposed the raw milk bill.
Senate File 473 allowed for the addition of a turkey producer to the Iowa Livestock Health Advisory Council, which was created in 1977. Kurth said it also changed the name of the Iowa Poultry Association to the North Central Poultry Association.
HF 661 allows farmers market vendors who sell items that need to be refrigerated to acquire an annual license costing $150 that is valid across the entire state. Currently, farmers and food vendors must apply for farmers market licensing in each county they want to sell in.
Bisignano highlighted several pieces of ag-related legislation awaiting debate in the final weeks of the session including House File 185 that increases the number of butcher employees in the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Financial Assistance Program.
House File 559 establishes an agriculture education grant program under the department of education, he said. High schools can apply for a grant to pay for the costs associated with providing instruction on agriculture, food and natural resources.
Grain Indemnity Fund’s future
Driscoll put forward a bill regarding the Grain Indemnity Fund that would pull money from the corn checkoff.
In the case of a failure of a state-licensed grain warehouse or grain dealer, the fund will pay farmers 90% of a loss on grain up to a maximum of $300,000 per claimant, according to a department of agriculture news release.
Current law requires that if the Fund falls below $3 million, the Grain Indemnity Fund Board must reinstate participation fees for grain dealers and warehouses as well as a quarter cent per bushel assessment that can be passed on to producers.
“Under the bill I originally proposed, one quarter of the penny farmers give to the corn checkoff would be used to refill the Grain Indemnity Fund,” Driscoll said. “Once the fund is refilled, it would go back to normal with the full penny going back to the Corn Promotion Board.”
Bisignano was against that proposal.
“It is unfortunate, but I hope that we can take action to reduce the fees and assessments that must be paid by farmers,” he said. “There is legislation in both chambers, but the version advanced by Senate Republicans is a non-starter. It would scoop corn checkoff money to refill the Grain Indemnity Fund. … Those funds shouldn’t be taken by the state.”