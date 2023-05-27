The U.S. Supreme Court got something right (for a change) when they ruled that California can refuse to buy pork from another state if such pork is not raised to their demands.
No one has to buy anything from anyone if the product doesn’t meet the demands and specifications of the buyer. If you don’t want to buy a certain car (or anything), you have a right to refuse.
Now pork producers are in a blitz because they cannot force their product into another state. They’re like a doctor that has a temper tantrum when a patient refuses his procedure. I knew of such a one. I dumped him and had a right to.
Herman Lenz
Sumner, Iowa