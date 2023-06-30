Sam and Rose had been married for 47 years. Most of those years had been good, but lately it seemed that every time he sat down on the couch to relax for a few minutes, there was always a job Rose would “suggest” he should do.
Tonight was no different from other nights. It was almost 9 p.m. and Sam had just sat down on the couch to watch the news before going to bed. Rose came by and said, “It would be really nice if we had a wagon to pull in the fair parade this year.”
Sam and Rose had grandkids who thoroughly enjoyed being in the fair parade. Up to this point, it had been sufficient to wash their truck and put some lawn chairs in the bed. The grandkids would throw candy at everyone they knew and anyone that looked friendly. Sam usually drove the truck accompanied by Rose. Over the years, it had become a tradition that Sam really enjoyed.
Rose said they needed something different this year. She wondered if they could fix up the old barge box and pull it in the parade this year. Sam did not think it was a bad idea, and with some hesitation agreed to pull out the wagon and take a look at it.
The barge box hadn’t been used in years and was parked on another farm in a shed completely full of other old machinery. After an hour and a half of moving things around, he was finally able to pull it out. He put some air in all the tires, but not too much, and slowly drove back to the farm shop.
Rose came out at his arrival and they both inspected the wagon. It was quite old, but newer than the old small flare boxes of the 1950s. It had 3-foot sides and a small hydraulic cylinder that allowed it to be tipped up to unload corn and beans.
Rose was excited and thought it would be the perfect addition to the parade. Sam skeptically poked at the sides trying to decide if they were solid. He pointed out to Rose that not only was the wood rotted, but they were also too tall.
Undeterred, Rose said that Sam could surely put a set of 2-foot sides around the wagon. A new wall would keep the grandkids from falling out and still allow them to see and throw candy.
Sam would have to get busy if the wagon was going to be ready.
The next morning after chores, Sam attacked the wagon. It only took a few minutes to strip off the sides. All the bolts were rusted and he had to use a reciprocating saw and grinder to finish the job. Sam had already priced 2x12 treated lumber and knew it would cost hundreds of dollars to put the sides on.
With the sides off he critically inspected the floor. Rose looked at the flooring and said the kids would get slivers and there was a spot or two that was soft enough that somebody might be able to fall through. Sam thought perhaps covering it with plywood would be sufficient, but Rose believed as long as he was doing the sides, he might just as well replace the bottom also.
By the end of the afternoon, the wagon was stripped of all its lumber and Sam was somewhat excited to put it all back together. That evening before going to bed, Sam wandered back outside to inspect his day’s work. As he looked at the skeleton of the wagon his eyes stopped on one of the tires. It was on the front right and it looked as if it was badly dry rotted. He kicked at it with his boot and then looked at all of the tires on the wagon. Each one was a bit questionable.
The next morning, Sam called the local tire shop and explained what he was up to. He was told the tires were an odd size but that they could get them if they ordered them right away. So, for an additional $700 the wagon would now have new tires.
Being a responsible sort of guy, Sam pulled the rims off the wagon and spun each hub to see how the bearings felt. The first three were fine but the last one made a grinding noise, and he knew there was a problem.
A few minutes later the bearing was apart, and Sam headed to the implement dealer. They asked if he was now in the antique restoration business, but eventually found bearings that would work. For another $120 he was able to fix that wheel.
The fair was only a week away now. With the wagon stripped down with new tires and hubs that were tight, Sam thoroughly washed the wagon with his power washer. He gave the running gear a new coat of paint and the metal framework a contrasting color.
It took a whole afternoon to put the floor in and it took all of the following afternoon to put the sides on. That evening as he inspected his work, he thought it looked very good. Rose came out and gave her stamp of approval also. She pointed out the need for some lettering on the side. She thought it should read something like, “Sam and Rose’s Grandchildren Garden.” The next day Sam used some stenciling and white paint to complete the job.
As Sam looked at the wagon before the parade began, he couldn’t help but add up all of the costs in his mind. There was $400 for the sides, $600 for the floor, $700 in tires, with an additional $120 to fix the wheel bearings. It totaled $1,820 plus a little white paint. That was a lot of money for a project that would only be used for a few hours. He thought it would have been easier to just wash out the pickup.
As it turned out, Sam and Rose used that wagon for many years. It was something their grandchildren really enjoyed and would always remember being a part of each summer.
Sam was reminded of an interesting lesson working on his old barge box. At the beginning, some projects seem simple and straightforward. And then they require more time, more money, and more patience. We may not always know the outcome of our efforts.
Sam had to invest hours of work and $1,800 of materials. But the fun memories his children and grandchildren will have for the rest of their lives will be priceless.
