My mom loves to put together puzzles. She has a table in the living room that usually has a puzzle in progress. She has a specific process on how to put them together.
As you might imagine, she starts with the corner pieces (they are the easiest to identify). Then she pulls out all of the straight-edge pieces and puts together the outer border, creating an outline of the puzzle so that the inner pieces of the puzzle may come together easier.
Lastly, she will divide the inner pieces of the puzzle into multiple bowls of similar color.
The next step in the process is for her to tie the various sections together. With any luck, in the end, there are no “missing” pieces.
She is constantly looking at the puzzle box to compare what the completed picture is supposed to look like using that as a guide to fit the pieces together. I call this “cheating,” but she thinks it is why they put a picture on the box for comparison.
The process of putting the pieces of an estate and farm transition plan together is similar to my mother’s process of putting together her puzzles.
Corner pieces
The four corner pieces of a puzzle are the foundation of the final product. In my world, the four foundation pieces of your estate and farm transition are:
1. The first option is to decide whether your estate plan will be in a will (inexpensive to establish, widely recognized and guarantees results) or a revocable trust (more expensive to set up but if done properly is designed to avoid the process and public record of probate).
As with most decisions, financial advisors should not care which way you choose, just that you are educated about both options and make the right choice for you. Be sure to consult your attorney on this and any other matters before making decisions.
2. The second corner piece of your estate plan is deciding at your death if the assets will be distributed outright, or if they will stay in trust or a life estate.
This is most common between a married couple, giving the surviving spouse income and control at the first death, but keeping the principal out of the surviving spouse’s estate. Historically, this is to reduce the estate for federal estate tax purposes.
With a higher federal estate tax exemption, this is not as important as it once was. It can sometimes be more important to protect those assets from future non-tax creditors, such as a subsequent marriage, subsequent administration, future medical expenses, or any other liability that could occur.
You may also consider leaving assets in trust to manage them for your children. If you did not “fritter away” these assets, why should your children be automatically allowed to?
3. Operating asset transition is the next cornerstone of your farm transition plan. You will want to decide who should own the operating assets (equipment, livestock and buildings) and how to price them in the transition process.
Often, operating assets transition during a lifetime, but you still need to have a plan in the event of owning these assets at your death. If you have a corporation or LLC, a review of the existing plan is in order.
4. Land asset transition options range from getting all of your land to one member of your family who will take care of it as you would, to leaving it in a trust so your heirs cannot “mess it up.”
Figuring out what is fair for those who do not want the land and what will cash flow for those who do want it is the challenge. Management is the answer.
Border pieces
Border pieces may include family terms for land transition. It is popular for families to utilize special use valuation as a method of valuing family land (a formula under section 2032(A) of the Internal Revenue code that values land based on cash flow rather than appraisal).
This formula takes out the subsidization required to buy land in the current marketplace and brings the value of family land to a cash flow value (affordable for the buyer). You also need to decide whether a family buy-out would be for cash or on contract.
Determining how to set land rent within the family is an important piece of your puzzle. Flex leases have gained in popularity over the last few years as a way to come up with a fair rent that is affordable for the farmer but treats the non-farmers fairly.
The flex lease gives the young farmer (as an example) the ability to compete with the farmer with economies of scale. The larger operator can subsidize high rents, but the smaller operator can only afford to pay a higher rent in a good economic year.
Center pieces
Like my mother separated out the center pieces of her puzzle in different colors and patterns of like kind, you should look at separating out various issues that will complete your puzzle. These issues may include who trustees, executors and financial and health care power of attorney are going to be.
Giving your children experience in managing the land before you pass can be an important piece of the puzzle that is often missing. This can be a way to take your children on a test drive and see how they manage the land and understand the concepts of fair rent, property tax, and upkeep of your land.
If your children are to become great basketball players, as an example, they would need to pick up a basketball for the first time before they are 50 years old. The sooner we can get them some ownership and understanding of the land, the more likely they would keep and care for it as you would.
Updating beneficiaries of IRAs and life insurance is also important. IRAs or Roth IRA beneficiaries should likely be your spouse, then your children per stirpes as contingent. Per stirpes is a Latin word that means down the bloodline and gives your children the ability to disclaim at your death (spread the tax liability over more tax brackets down the bloodline to their children).
There are many difficulty levels of puzzles. How each of the pieces fit together can be a challenge. Fitting those pieces together to make the right picture is your opportunity.
My sincere hope is that you will be able to identify and put together the outline of your estate and farm transition puzzle with a process that allows you to have confidence that your picture will be crystal clear to your heirs without the frustration of missing pieces.
