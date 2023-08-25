Starting in March, Case IH and New Holland reached a “right to repair” agreement with the American Farm Bureau, allowing farmers and independent retailers to make their own repairs.

“It’s often taken a person from a dealership to come out and fix it,” said Samuel Kieffer, vice president of public policy at the American Farm Bureau Federation. “Now, they do a great job, but they can’t hire enough people on a year-round basis for surges in the spring or fall. This allows growers to alleviate some of that by allowing growers the opportunity to utilize some of the technology themselves to diagnose codes or make repairs.”

John Deere was the first major manufacturer to enter an agreement with the American Farm Bureau back in January. In May, Kubota and AGCO signed right to repair agreements and added CLAAS in June.

“Farmers and ranchers are more dependent on technology than ever before and they asked us to find a private-sector solution to the right to repair issue,” said AFBF President Zippy Duval. “This agreement is another step toward guaranteeing timely repairs for farmers regardless of the equipment they use.”

In April, Colorado passed the first right to repair legislation in the United States. Minnesota, New York and Massachusetts all have similar laws, requiring many manufacturers to share parts and information.

Iowa Farm Bureau president and central Iowa farmer Aaron Lehman said farmers like to have control over their equipment. If they feel they can fix something and not wait days in the field for a fix, they want to take the initiative and get it done.

“It pretty crucial that we get things fixed quick,” Lehman said. “Planting and harvest windows can be narrow. Now we can fix something ourselves if we are able, or not have to fully rely on the local dealer to get someone out here.”

Kieffer said since the agreements there has been progress made with more producers and retailers learning and having the ability to make their own repairs, but it will be a constantly evolving process.

“It will take time,” Kieffer said. “I know with John Deere, who joined about two months earlier (than Case IH and New Holland), they are deploying the educational process with their network and dealers and we are doing the same with our members across the country. There are already relationships in place, but having these agreements in place gives people more opportunity to learn what they can and cannot do.”

Labor has been one of the biggest issues in agriculture recently and that feeds into maintenance or repair delays. Lehman said being able to put more power in farmers’ hands relieves some of the pressure felt by labor crunches.

