The founding of the Quilts of Valor Foundation was literally a dream come true.

The organization, which began in 2003, was the product of a dream that founder Catherine Roberts had while her son was deployed in Iraq.

“The dream was as vivid as real life,” according to a quote from Roberts on the QOV website. “I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter.

“Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was quilts equal healing.

“The model appeared simple — have a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt. One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. I saw the name for this special quilt. It was Quilt of Valor, a QOV.”

Since the organization’s inception, nearly 350,000 quilts have been made and given to veterans. There are over 10,000 members nationwide and nearly 650 groups.

Ann Crawford has been involved for 12 years. A resident of Onawa, Iowa, she is a district coordinator for QOV through the American Legion Auxiliary District of Iowa and serves western Iowa.

She says any veteran is eligible to receive a quilt.

“A lot of them think that if they weren’t in combat, they don’t deserve a quilt,” Crawford says. “If they signed on the bottom line, they deserve one.”

In addition to her administrative duties, Crawford also makes quilts.

“I try to not make the same quilt twice,” she says.

Each quilt costs $250 to $300 to make. Crawford says most of the quilts feature red, white and blue colors, but adds they can be just about anything.

“Some quilters know the veteran and might make something specific to their interests,” she says. “They are all very special to us.”

Crawford says membership is growing, and she encourages people to volunteer and become part of QOV. Monetary and fabric donations may also be made. Information can be found online at qovf.org.

“Please reach out to us, and we can help you find a local chapter so you can get involved,” she says. “I’m happy to help in any way I can.”