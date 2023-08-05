Jeremy Parsons may be new to the position of CEO, but the Iowa State Fair is something he knows a lot about. The Leon, Iowa, native said he has been a part of fairs his whole life, including 12 years running the Clay County Fair, and that will help him in his new role as the State Fair’s CEO. He can’t wait to see how people enjoy the 2023 version of the event.

“My favorite part is just watching how everyone enjoys themselves,” Parsons said. “One of the cool things about the fair industry is you spend all year long basically planning people’s vacation. When you see families at the fair, whether that’s showing livestock or riding rides or eating food, when they are having a good time it’s worth it.”

The 10-day event begins on Aug. 10 in Des Moines, and Parsons’ focus has been on making sure everything runs smoothly. The increased cost of supplies and labor has made a few things more challenging when putting together the annual event, but he said people shouldn’t to notice it too much when visiting.

“It’s the same as any business,” he said. “Everyone is dealing with increased costs for materials, supplies and labor, and the labor market is still really tight.”

A new event at the State Fair this year is the Choose Iowa brunch presented by Travel Iowa and Choose Iowa, which will help close out festivities on Aug. 20. The brunch will feature three courses prepared by Iowa chefs with Iowa-grown foods served by Iowa FFA students. Tickets will be $125 per person.

“This is at the fair’s core mission, which is educating people about agriculture in Iowa,” Parsons said.

Another new event Parsons noted is the ATV Big Air Tour held at Elwell Family Park on Aug. 18.

“These guys are basically daredevil riders on ATVs,” he said.

The State Fair is also looking to show off the progress made on the renovations to livestock barns this year. They are halfway through a two-year project on the sheep barn and in the upcoming years look to update more livestock barns and public safety offices.

Adding to the events at this year’s state fair, 15 presidential candidates are scheduled to appear in some capacity ahead of the 2024 caucus, which will bring even more attention to the fair. Political appearances are one of the common sights at the Iowa State Fair, and the national attention is something Parsons hopes to embrace.

“This is a chance for Iowans to show off their best in front of a large audience,” Parsons said.

Visit the fair...

The Iowa State Fair is Aug. 10-20 from 8 a.m. to midnight daily. Most buildings are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance Adult Admission (Ages 12 and up): $11 ($5 discount)

Advance Child Admission (Ages 6-11): $7 ($3 discount)

Find the grandstand entertainment schedule at tinyurl.com/yhtfh7p9.