The Rector family has farmed for more than 150 years and been involved in nearly everything. Driving by their Denver, Iowa, farm today, people are greeted by a unique sight — a herd of llamas.

Bill Rector began purchasing llamas in 1968 for his farm, and the family has been a staple in the llama community ever since, participating in nearly every llama show at the Iowa State Fair.

“I wanted something a little different,” Rector said. “I thought about buffalo but my wife (Dena) said if I got buffalo I’m going to be gone. She buffaloed me on buffalo, so I went to llamas instead.”

Bill said the llamas have been good to his family for showing and for education. The Rector family hopes through showing the more unusual farm animals they are able to teach about farm life, agriculture and respect for animals.

“They are good for young people to get used to,” Bill said. “If you tame them down, just about anybody can lead them and take care of them. That’s what I liked about the llamas. They also have brought a good price when breeding them.”

A well-bred llama will have good legs, good ears — or what Bill called banana ears due to their shape — and a straight back.

The family’s original farm was purchased in 1873 by John Rector, an immigrant from Germany and a Civil War veteran. The farm has stayed in the Rector family ever since.

Amanda Rector, Bill’s granddaughter, said the llamas have helped keep the family bond close through showing the animals at the fair.

“We show at the fair every year,” Amanda said. “My grandpa was actually one of the founding members of the llama show at the State Fair, and when my cousin and I came of age we started traveling around to other shows.”

Amanda said the family started offering hikes and other agritourism on their land during COVID as it offered a good alternative during a time of social distancing. Now they have events on the farm such as a

llama-themed Halloween event called Llamaween and an Easter egg hunt.

“That’s kind of my generation’s contribution to the farm,” Amanda said. “It’s a big family effort and something we all enjoy doing together. Farming is very much a partnership and we enjoy teaching people what it’s like to raise and care for animals.”